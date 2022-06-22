Situated just past Birkacre Garden Centre as you come out of Coppull towards Chorley, the country park is a haven for wildlife and the scenery is simply stunning.

There’s a cafe where you can refuel with ice cream, a cold drink or a snack and a brilliant little play area for children.

Walk to the far end of the country park and you’ll find a weir and salmon steps before you get to the forest.

But the centrepiece of the country park is the huge lake in the middle, which takes around 20 minutes to walk round – or a bit longer if you’re more of a stroller.

There’s loads of wildlife to see and a vast array of benches to rest on and take in the beautiful scenery.

Enjoy our pictures ...

