Work under way to improve Lancaster city centre square

Work under way to improve the lawns in Dalton Square.

The lawns in Dalton Square are being renovated by Lancaster City Council.

Work is currently under way to improve the area.

In a bid to counter any damage caused by the ice rink being sited there, contractors are adding soil, seeding and applying fertiliser, and after the incoming rain, they will spike the lawns.

The machinery pictured is an Air2G2 which the council have brought in to aerate the earth from the pressure of the ice rink, to relieve turf compaction and improve grass health.