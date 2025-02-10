Work to make Aalborg Square in Lancaster a more open, attractive and safer place to be is to begin this week.

The work, which aims to benefit businesses, pedestrians and other users of the square, will begin with the removal of four of the whitebeam and lime trees.

This follows crown raising works completed in November last year when lower branches were removed to raise the height of their canopies.

By opening up the square it is hoped that the area will be less prone to anti-social behaviour.

The lawned areas in the square are also expected to improve. The trees removed will be replaced by the planting of 12 trees at another public site.

The works are expected to take two days to complete and Lancaster City Council has apologised for any inconvenience it may cause.