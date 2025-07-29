Wild swimmers in Morecambe Bay feature in new films

The past, present and future of swimming in Morecambe Bay are the subjects of a new film series.

The idea for Wild Water Swimming In Morecambe Bay came from Jon Gibirdi, who founded Morecambe and Lancaster Lancashire Open Water Swimmers (M.A.L.L.O.W.S) in 2017 and which now has around 7,500 members.

Jon appears in the first of five episodes, which also feature Charlie Overett, a fisherman who used to pilot cross bay swimmers; Raymond Holmes, winner of a cross bay race as a young man; and two female swimmers from M.A.L.L.O.W.S, Emma Holroyd and Audrey Hellen.

“The reason for making the films was to capture some history and people’s stories from the past and leave stories for people in future,” said Jon.

M.A.L.L.O.W.S swimmers at Morecambe.

“When I first looked back to find the history of swimming in the bay, there wasn’t much but now we can leave behind an account for years to come.”

The series was filmed and edited by Brad Cheek and Tina Cordukes with drone footage by Tony Pickard.

Interest in swimming in Morecambe developed from the late 1800s and by 1905, the Victoria Swimming Club of Bare and the West End Swimming Club were established.

They campaigned for a pool to provide safer conditions not ruled by the tides.

The memorial to long distance swimmer Commander Charles Gerald Forsberg OBE on the promenade opposite Regent Road.

However, cross bay swimming was seen as a challenge some couldn’t resist and the Morecambe Cross Bay Swimming Association was founded in 1907.

Competitions attracted people nationwide and a statue to one of the most famous marathon swimmers – Commander ‘Gerry’ Forsberg – is on the promenade.

The Wild Water Swimming In Morecambe Bay films can be viewed at https://youtu.be/17H8-tSQiZE?feature=shared, https://youtu.be/m_bveWuM87M?feature=shared, https://youtu.be/fUqesZZZ-rc?feature=shared, https://youtu.be/EX6nSj_bZcM?feature=shared and https://youtu.be/qPRmySE7fLc?feature=shared