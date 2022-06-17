Get your swimming gear on and check out one of these splash parks and pools in Lancashire

Where can I go swimming in Lancashire: Here are 10 splash parks and swimming pools to cool off in the heat

There’s nothing better than a splash around in the cool water as the mercury rises – and there are some great places to get wet in Lancashire!

By Jon Peake
Friday, 17th June 2022, 11:28 am

Here are 10 of the best splash parks and swimming pools in Lancashire to enjoy on a sunny day ...

1. Blackpool Sandcastle

Blackpool Sandcastle on The Promenade - telephone 01253 343602

2. Splash

Splash in Lytham St Annes - visit www.discoverfylde.co.uk/splashparkzone for details

3. Happy Mount Park

Happy Mount Park in Marine Lane, Morecambe - telephone 01254 401140

4. Chorley Baths (All Seasons Leisure Centre)

All Seasons Leisure Centre on Water Street, Chorley - telephone 01257 515533

