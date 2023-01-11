When do the clocks go forward? This is when the evenings will start to brighten up in Lancashire
The cold, dark nights will be with us for a few more weeks but by the end of January things will begin to change.
Apart from Christmas, seasonal gluttony and snow, winter is a pretty miserable season for most, but fret not - a new year means spring and summer to look forward to and lighter evenings will be here before you know it.
When will the evenings start to get lighter in Lancashire?
The first day Lancashire will get more than eight hours of daylight will be on Friday, January 20. The first day with nine hours of daylight can be expected on Sunday, February 5.
After the Winter Solstice, which happened in the days leading up to Christmas Day, the days began to increase in length by around two minutes and seven seconds.
When do the clocks go forward?
March 27 will see clocks go forward by one hour at 1am, giving the country lighter evenings. On the day before the change the sun will set at around 6:30pm with sunset the following day coming just after 7:30pm.
When does summer start in the UK?
Summer will officially begin on Wednesday, June 21, and come to an end on Saturday, September 23. Before that spring begins on Monday, March 20.
When is the longest day of the year?
Also known as midsummer or the summer solstice, the day Lancashire will experience the most daylight also comes on Wednesday, June 21.
Lancashire is expected to see more than 17 hours of true daylight on the summer solstice.