Volunteers plea for new Eden nature project in Heysham

Lancaster City Council is working with the Eden Project’s National Wildflower Centre and PlayStation to highlight the wonder of wildflower habitats in Morecambe.

The new 12-acre habitat will be developed in and around the town to support local wildlife and aid biodiversity.

The project will start at Sunny Slopes in Heysham with a community seed sowing event taking place on Saturday April 30.

Work on developing the wildflower habitat is starting in Heysham.

The council has been preparing the site since Monday, including stripping off the existing grass ready for the wildflower seeds to be sown.

Coun Dave Brookes, cabinet member for environmental services, said: “As well as a climate emergency we are facing a biodiversity emergency, with essential pollinators such as bees, hoverflies, and butterflies in worrying decline.

"Recreating wildflower habitats is really important to help reverse this, while also providing a huge visual benefit for residents and visitors, and it would be great to see members of the community joining in with the seeding.

"Morecambe has been chosen for this project because it is due to be home to Eden Project North, a new attraction designed to reimagine the British seaside resort for the 21st century and showcase the incredible life and rhythms of Morecambe Bay.”

The event takes place on April 30 starting at10am until noon.

Volunteers are asked to meet at the bottom of Whinnysty Lane, Heysham.