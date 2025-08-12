Volunteers find 18,000 shark egg cases on beaches around Morecambe Bay

Volunteers who survey shark eggs in Morecambe Bay counted nearly 18,000 egg cases last year.

Lancashire Wildlife Trust's The Bay Group have been recognised at the Marsh Volunteer Awards for Marine Conservation for their findings.

The volunteers search for old egg cases on the shoreline, take photographs of them, and upload them to the Shark Trust's website.

Speaking to BBC Radio Lancashire, Alan Wright from Lancashire Wildlife Trust said: "I don't think people realise what we've got in the Irish Sea. We've got things like dolphins, porpoises, giant basking sharks, humpback whales.

"The Irish Sea is such an important place and we really need to protect it.”

The cases protect the embryos of sharks and skates as they develop. Once empty, they often wash up on beaches.

The cases are rehydrated, categorised and counted – which helps scientists understand the population make up of our oceans.

The data showed that the small-spotted catshark and the thornback ray were the most commonly found by the group.