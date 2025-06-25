Updated plan for Eden Project Morecambe promises 'wow' factor

A new planning application has been submitted for the Eden Project Morecambe, which bosses say will maximise the 'wow' factor among visitors.

It follows the latest Eden community conversation event in Morecambe and release of new images showing how the seafront attraction could look.

Planning permission was first granted for Eden Project Morecambe in 2022 for shell-like structures and spaces.

The new application now proposes five primary areas:

How the Eden Project Morecambe might look.

*An open-air Four Seasons Garden with some sheltered areas and experience elements

*The Realm of the Sun, a densely-planted space

*The Metronome, an enclosed space serving as the entrance, ticket and circulation zone

*The Realm of the Moon, which will be a large, dark theatre-type space

Concept art of an aerial view of The Realm of the Sun at Eden Project Morecambe.

*The Rhythm Gardens and Arena, an open-air garden and performance space

There will also be a panoramic restaurant with views across Morecambe Bay to the Lake District, outdoor gardens including a concert arena, and a free public area with gardens.

The design has not yet been fixed but the 'maximum development parameters' have been confirmed.

The new application has various documents but technical drawings will come in future.

One report states: "In light of the post-pandemic landscape and shifts in the leisure sector, the project has been refined to ensure the project remains ambitious, deliverable and aligned with today’s economic landscape.

"The core vision remains intact and the design has been carefully adjusted to deliver maximum impact within a realistic and deliverable framework.

"The team has rebalanced the internal layout to prioritise the most compelling visitor experiences, particularly enhancing the Realm of the Moon.

"This evolution strengthens the project. It’s more focused, more resilient and more aligned with the needs of the community and the realities of the market.

"Eden Project Morecambe is expected to bring the same level of significant economic and social benefits to the town and wider region, reflecting excellent value for money."

A scoping report by consultants WSP covers topics including the townscape, sea and landscape; the environment, ground conditions, transport and traffic, the local economy, tourism, culture and health.

It acknowledges various changes including the new target opening date of 2028.

It states: "The opening date is later than previously predicted due to a number of external factors, including the unexpected 2024 general election."

It adds: "There will be a decrease in building height and footprint. But the developed design is more efficient and uses its height to maximise the visitor experience."

The new target for visitor numbers is for a maximum of 740,000 per year. An original maximum forecast was one million per year.

Now, 585,000 ticketed visitors per year are forecast. There will be timed tickets to control visitor flows with a maximum of 3,326 on the busiest days.

The report adds: "The rationalisation of visitor numbers to ensure the experience is awe inspiring and memorable.

"This consolidated design unifies the space to provide the amazing experiences inside and maximises the 'wow' factor and impact on the visitor experience. The developed design strengthens its functionality as a world class cultural venue and creates the perfect growing environment to allow exhibits to evolve."

Eden says the attraction will create a new landmark for Morecambe, enhancing the existing townscape and seascape.

Commenting on the new application, Richard Follows from the Dynamo cycle campaign has written: "Any changes to bicycle parking should be to increase it. It has to be part of a serious plan to encourage visitor cycling to Eden."

And the National Highways agency has said clarity will be needed regarding the potential use of a park-and-ride facility at Junction 34 of the M6.