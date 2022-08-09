‘Unique and irreplaceable’ Lancaster landscape will be destroyed if 70 homes plan goes ahead, residents say

Applicants WVC Lancaster Limited want to build the properties on land between Lancaster Canal and Ashton Road.

The application says the site "has the potential to be transformed into an exemplar residential development, which provides much-needed new family housing for the area whilst delivering a high quality edge of settlement development."

It would include up to 70 new homes, new public open green space and recreational routes.

Part of the site alongside Lancaster canal where developers want to build 70 homes.

"The site can deliver a well-connected, integrated residential development offering a range of quality housing in this area to the south of Lancaster," the report says.

However, many residents living near the land have objected to the plans, which they say would destroy a "unique and irreplaceable" landscape.

There are also concerns over an increase in traffic, noise and pollution in the area, and an added strain on infrastructure, health services and education.

One resident said: "Planners have a decision to make, a decision which will reflect what they value most for the people of Lancaster.

An artist's impression of how part of the development might look.

"What is very clear is once this land is gone, it is gone forever and a unique and irreplaceable landscape will be lost to the citizens of Lancaster."

"The value of the canal towpath as a nearby escape from urban Lancaster is inestimable," another said. "The current wildlife value of this section of the canal (nesting waterfowl, herons fishing, little owl, sparrowhawk) depends greatly on access to the eastern bank being restricted. Once lost, it's gone forever."

"The proposed development is in a distinctive and special local landscape in designated countryside, a green space with a bio-diverse corridor along the Lancaster canal," another resident said.

"This landscape is appreciated by the people of Lancaster and the views across the canal from the towpath would be compromised by this urbanisation.

"There would be a significant impact on bio-diversity (water birds including kingfishers, hares and deer and rich flora) and is not located in a sustainable settlement."

And another added: "This would be a disastrous development if allowed. The canal's character would change to a more urban one destroying the natural habitat which has been left alone for over 100 years.

"Traffic, light pollution, noise and people would all damage this greenfield area. This is a terrible idea."

Ward councillor Tim Dant said: "This site is wholly unacceptable for residential development, which if it went ahead, would irreparably damage a key green corridor that remains as part of the heritage provided by Lancaster canal."

The Lancaster Group of the Ramblers Association has also objected, saying: "This is a popular and well used stretch of the canal which is easily accessible by many people.

"The site is one of the few with an outlook which is rural in appearance and not fringed with developments or trees."

NHS Lancashire and South Cumbria have asked that any development agreement includes a donation of £38,698 towards new infrastructure at Lancaster Medical Practice.