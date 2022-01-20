Tickets now on sale for Lancaster charity's Cross Bay Walk

Tickets are now on sale for the charity’s annual Cross Bay Walk.

Tickets are now on sale for the charity’s annual Cross Bay Walk which will take place on Sunday July 24 and see 500 walkers take on the glorious eight-mile traverse of Morecambe Bay from Arnside to Grange.

The walk is one of the biggest events on the CancerCare calendar and raises thousands of pounds which helps provide vital mental health and well-being support for local people struggling to cope with a cancer diagnosis or bereavement.

Fundraiser Kat Michaels said: “Walking across the Bay offers a truly unique perspective of the beautiful scenery around surroundings. It’s also an experience not many get to try due to the challenges posed by the tidal sands and mudflats.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The Cross Bay Challenge is one of our favourite events, not just for the money it raises but because it’s wonderful to see so many people from different walks of life coming together and enjoying the awe-inspiring landscape we are so lucky to have on our doorstep.”

This year’s event will be a particularly poignant one as it will be our first since the passing of legendary Queen’s Guide to the Sands Cedric Robinson and July’s walk will be led by expert guide Michael Wilson, who replaced Cedric following his retirement in 2018.

The walk takes about four hours to complete and tickets cost £15 per person and £1 for dogs.