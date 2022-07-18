Third Lancaster Grand Prix hailed a great success

Some of the country’s best cyclists tackled a gruelling route through the beautiful countryside of the Forest of Bowland on Sunday.

Part of British Cycling’s National Road Series, it was the third edition of the event, but for the first time also featured a women’s race, with Paralympian Dame Sarah Storey one of those taking part. They took on six laps of the gruelling nine-mile circuit.

Crowds of people gathered at Williamson Park for the event and to watch the racing action unfold on a big screen, before the riders finished at the foot of the Ashton Memorial.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancaster Grand Prix.

The women’s race was won by Mary Wilkinson (Team Boompods), Alex Morrice (Team LDW Brother) was second, with Sammie Stuart (Cams Basso) picking up third place.

In the afternoon it was the turn of the elite men, who covered the same course but with an additional four laps.

Rob Scott came top of the pack ahead of team mate Jake Scott (both WiV Sungod) and Sam Culverwell (Trinity Road Racing) picked up third place.

Brian Cookson, chair of the organising committee and former president of the UCI and British Cycling, said: "It was a real pleasure to have been able to put together such a successful event, especially with the challenges of the last couple of years.

Lancaster Grand Prix took in the Trough of Bowland.

"To add the first ever women’s Lancaster Grand Prix made it a long day for everyone involved in the organising and delivery of the event, but it was very rewarding to see how much the competitors put into the races, and how much the spectators enjoyed the day.

“We are already planning next year’s event, and are determined to continue showing the benefits of cycling and other active lifestyles, alongside promoting the beautiful environment of Lancaster and Lancashire.

"Thank you to all our partners at Lancaster City Council, Lancashire County Council, Lancashire Constabulary, Porsche South Lakes, and of course the many volunteers, without whom we could not deliver this event.”

Coun Caroline Jackson, leader of Lancaster City Council, said: “Sunday’s third Lancaster Grand Prix was an outstanding success, promoting the amazing spirit and technical excellence of the many entrants to the races who battled the heat as well as the climbs.”

Alex Morrice, Mary Wilkinson and Sammie Stuart on the podium.

"The beautiful course and fantastic views really raised the profile of our district.

“We want to see more people on their bikes and making use of our excellent cycling infrastructure whether it's to get to work or for leisure.

"I hope the success of the event will act as the spur for many more people to get on their bikes, now they’ve seen top class men and women riders at the peak of their powers here in our district.”

The finish line at Williamson Park.

Jake Scott, Rob Scott and Sam Culverwell on the podium.