The five best bank holiday dog walks in the UK

There are so many amazing dog walks available right on our doorstep, and below, Shannon Keary, Digital PR Manager at Canine Cottages, reveals the five best dog walks in the UK to enjoy with your pooch this early May Bank Holiday.

1 Cheddar Gorge cliff walk, Somerset

England’s largest gorge, Cheddar Gorge is one of the UK’s finest natural landscapes – and our best dog walking location in the country. Cheddar Gorge Cliff walk is the perfect place to walk your four-legged friend. This four-mile cliff trail allows you to take in all the stunning sights of the gorge, as well as encounter some of the area’s unique wildlife. Your dog is sure to love it too!

2 Llyn Padarn Circular, Llanberis, Wales

Llyn Padarn is a glacially formed lake set against some of Snowdonia’s most spectacular scenery and is a fantastic place to walk your pooch. The five-mile circular trail is relatively easy and suitable for all the family, allowing you to walk through the Country park, Coed Dinorwig (an ancient woodland of rare oak trees), Vivian Quarry and the lake itself. You’re sure to spot lots of birds and rare flora too – what’s not to love?

3 Staithes and Port Mulgrave, North Yorkshire

Staithes is a quaint fishing village near Whitby, and this walk that takes you around Cleveland Way National Trail and across the cliffs to Port Mulgrave harbour is one of the best in the UK. With stunning views of the sea, quiet lanes, paths, and fields for your pooch and the opportunity to amble through the village too, this is a great walk for a full day out. Just make sure to check the forecast before venturing towards the sea!

4 Hastings Country Park, East Sussex

Hastings Country park covers 600 acres of nature trails, wooded valleys, cliffs, and glens, and is a great place for your dog to explore all day long. The views from the clifftop are second to none, reaching across the English Channel – you can even see France on a clear day! It’s a great wildlife spotting route too, with Peregrines and Yellowhammers roaming the park. There’s no shortage of things to explore at Hastings Country Park.

5 Castle Fraser, Aberdeenshire

There are plenty of trails to explore in the grounds of this fairy-tale castle in Aberdeenshire. There are marked trails, but feel free to go off the path and explore the area for yourself. The one-and-a-half-mile Alton Brae Trail is perfect for dogs of all shapes and sizes, allowing you to take in the stunning views of the castle and beyond.

Shannon said: “With the Early May Bank Holiday coming up and people spending some extra time with friends and family, now is the perfect time to enjoy the scenes and walk the UK has to offer, whether it’s exploring the British woodlands, or ambling along the sea on a beach!”