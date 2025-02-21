Take to the water on Lancaster Canal to help older people across the county

Businesses and adventure-seekers are being urged to grab a paddle and take part in Age UK Lancashire’s 10th Annual Canoe Challenge – a 25-mile endurance event along Lancaster Canal, all in support of older people across the county.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year, the challenge features two events:

Public Challenge – Saturday May 10

Corporate Challenge – Friday May 31

The challenge will help fund essential services that combat loneliness, provide vital support, and ensure older people can continue living independently.

Last year’s event raised £11,000, helping fund essential services that combat loneliness, provide vital support, and ensure older people can continue living independently.

Victoria Lamb, fundraising manager at Age UK Lancashire, said: “We’re so excited to bring back the Canoe Challenge for its 10th year! It’s a fantastic opportunity for businesses to strengthen teamwork while making a real difference to older people in Lancashire.

"Just £300 per team can change someone’s life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With limited team spaces, businesses are encouraged to register early to secure their place. No experience is necessary – all equipment and training are provided.

For more information or to volunteer, contact Vicki Lamb at [email protected]