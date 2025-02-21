Take to the water on Lancaster Canal to help older people across the county
This year, the challenge features two events:
Public Challenge – Saturday May 10
Corporate Challenge – Friday May 31
Last year’s event raised £11,000, helping fund essential services that combat loneliness, provide vital support, and ensure older people can continue living independently.
Victoria Lamb, fundraising manager at Age UK Lancashire, said: “We’re so excited to bring back the Canoe Challenge for its 10th year! It’s a fantastic opportunity for businesses to strengthen teamwork while making a real difference to older people in Lancashire.
"Just £300 per team can change someone’s life.”
With limited team spaces, businesses are encouraged to register early to secure their place. No experience is necessary – all equipment and training are provided.
For more information or to volunteer, contact Vicki Lamb at [email protected]