Take a step back in time with these 13 rarely seen pictures of Morecambe beach

Morecambe's journey as a seaside resort began in Victorian times.

This was thanks to a new railway link which brought visitors from across Lancashire and further afield hoping to escape the daily grind with seaside excitement and a dose of fresh air.

It became a popular destination for workers from industrial places like East Lancashire and Preston during the annual holiday known as 'Wakes Week.'

This was an official period of closure when the mills and factories ground to a halt and workers would travel by train to coastal resorts for a break.

Thanks to the influx of tourists, iconic buildings sprang up to cater for the crowds in Morecambe, like the Winter Gardens theatre and the Park Hotel, to be quickly followed by a lido and two legendary piers.

By the 20th century, the town had become a popular coastal hotspot, and a glamorous art deco hotel, The Midland, was built in the interwar years, replacing an older, Victorian hotel.

Meanwhile, Morecambe's Pontins was said to be the biggest in the country by the mid 20th century.

The ensuing decades saw something of a decline in the town's popularity as people eschewed the British seaside for more far-flung locations abroad. Meanwhile, further setbacks were the loss of Morecambe's Central and West End Piers to storm and fire respectively.

However, the Morecambe of today offers a host of summer fun, from seaside fun on the beach, to a coffee and a walk along the charming promenade, or a chance to view the statue of the town's most famous export, comedian Eric Morecambe.

Alternatively, visitors can pop into Happy Mount Park, or they can check out what family and budget friendly fun is on offer at Morecambe Family Hub and Morecambe Library.

And the town could be set for further revival in future, thanks to Eden Project Morecambe, a planned contemporary and innovative new visitor attraction focusing on education, ecology and community, aimed at attracting visitors, creating jobs and new opportunities for local business.

In the meantime, as Eden Project Morecambe is awaited with bated breath, we take a step back in time to revisit the summers of Morecambe's past thanks to the Lancashire Archives.

*If you're interested in finding out more about the past in Lancashire, why not visit the Lancashire Archives?

They're based at Bow Lane, Preston, Lancashire, PR1 2RE, and their opening times are 9.30am to 5pm from Tuesday to Friday, and until 4pm on the second Saturday of every month.

They can be contacted on 01772 533039 and by email at [email protected]

You can also find out how Lancashire County Council can help you make the most of their services this summer, via www.lancashire.gov.uk/summer

1 . Looking back at Morecambe beach Morecambe Sands, pictured in 1927. Photo: Lancashire Archives Photo Sales

2 . Looking back at Morecambe beach The clock tower, a gift to the town of Morecambe in 1905 by Coun John Robert Birkett, who was Mayor of Morecambe nine times. The skeleton of Morecambe Tower is on the left, which was was removed around the time of the Great War, with only the complex around the base surviving until 1961. On the far left is the entrance to the (Central) Pier, which opened in 1869. It boasted a pavilion known as the "Taj Mahal of the North" which burnt down in 1933. The replacement buildings also burned in 1989, and the pier was finally removed in 1991. Photo: Lancashire Archives Photo Sales

3 . Looking back at Morecambe beach Lido Promenade, Sandylands, Morecambe, in 1920. Photo: Lancashire Archives Photo Sales