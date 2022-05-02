Donkeys are among the farm animals at Greenlands.

Take a look behind the gates as farm village near Lancaster fully reopens with fresh new look

Greenlands Farm Village is fully re-open again after lockdown.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Monday, 2nd May 2022, 8:00 am

The farm, at Tewitfield near Carnforth, is also under new management, who have taken the opportunity during the pandemic to undertake a refurbishment.

Our photographer Kelvin Stuttard went along to have a look around the venue to give you a taste of what you can expect when you next visit.

1. Open for business

Refurbishment work has been carried out at Greenlands Farm.

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

2. Lazy days

Farm animals at Greenlands Farm.

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

3. Well-stocked

Inside the farm shop at Greenlands Farm.

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

4. A welcome sight

Refurbishment work has been undertaken at Greenlands Farm.

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

