Secret Lancaster and Morecambe: 15 of the best hidden gems in our district

These are some of the best kept secrets the Lancaster and Morecambe district has to offer.
They range from the interesting and surprising to the historic and little-known, and cover a wide area across city, town and countryside.
Maybe they will give you an idea of some hidden places to look out for next time you’re out and about.
1. Best-kept secrets
Bashful Alley holds somewhat of a legendary status in Lancaster. At least as far back as the early 1800s the name 'Bashful' is recorded. The story goes that respectable young women wanting to go into town greatly disliked having to go past Market Street corner due to the rowdy groups of young men that hung around there. The cut through from King Street allowed the 'bashful' young women to avoid the unwanted attention and so the street name was born - supposedly. If we go further back, to the 1700s and possibly much earlier, the alley had a much less salubrious reputation and appears to have been populated by sailors and others looking to procure services from the women known to ply their trade in the alley. It has therefore been suggested that the street became named Bashful Alley, as a way of covering up the history of the street. Today it's home to shops and a popular cafe. Photo: Lancaster City Museum
2. Best-kept secrets
Five piece Lancaster rock band Massive Wagons commissioned this mural to be painted on the side of The Pub in China Street in 2018, to help promote their new album Full Nelson. However, while the mural drew praise from locals and visitors to the city, Lancaster City Council said it was an advertisement, and therefore illegal without the proper consent. More than 6,000 people signed a petition to keep the mural in place and the council agreed it could stay after the band said it would work to resolve the issue. Photo: submit
3. Best-kept secrets
Wealthy Liverpool shipbuilder James Harrison, who lived near Quernmore, celebrated the Diamond Jubilee of Queen Victoria by commissioning a local mason to build a folly view tower. For almost a century the tower remained in private hands, but in 1973 it was donated to Lancashire County Council. Face out to sea and look at the great views of Lancaster close by, with Heysham and its power station beyond. To your right, looking north on a clear day shows the Lake District and its southern mountains. Behind you is Hare Appletree Fell and a path up to Clougha Pike. The road to your left will take you to the Trough of Bowland, a fantastic drive through this designated Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Photo: submit
4. Best-kept secrets
Morecambe's Time and Tide Bell was installed on the Stone Jetty after being designed by Marcus Vergette, who created the concept to signal the danger of climate change and the need to raise awareness of it at a community level. The bell rings at high tide at any time of the day or night to remind us of the need to make changes in our lives to reduce the impact of climate change. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
