Secret Lancaster and Morecambe: 15 of the best hidden gems in our district

1 . Best-kept secrets

Bashful Alley holds somewhat of a legendary status in Lancaster. At least as far back as the early 1800s the name 'Bashful' is recorded. The story goes that respectable young women wanting to go into town greatly disliked having to go past Market Street corner due to the rowdy groups of young men that hung around there. The cut through from King Street allowed the 'bashful' young women to avoid the unwanted attention and so the street name was born - supposedly. If we go further back, to the 1700s and possibly much earlier, the alley had a much less salubrious reputation and appears to have been populated by sailors and others looking to procure services from the women known to ply their trade in the alley. It has therefore been suggested that the street became named Bashful Alley, as a way of covering up the history of the street. Today it's home to shops and a popular cafe. Photo: Lancaster City Museum