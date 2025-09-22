Sailors battle weather conditions as annual Morecambe regatta is held in both sun and rain

Fourteen sailors took part, including visitors from Cumbria, with 11 dinghies on the water. There were races each day, supported by members of the club and other volunteers.

It was a weekend of contrasting conditions. On Saturday, participants were challenged by gusty north westerly winds, heavy rain and big waves.

This made for some fast and exciting sailing, with a few heart-in-the-mouth moments for those hardy souls watching when some boats capsized and the club’s safety boat crews came into their own.

On Sunday there were blue skies and picture-perfect views of the Lakeland fells, while on the water sailors faced the very different test of racing in light winds through the cycle of the morning tide.

Many of those who were out on the prom enjoying the sunshine stopped for a while to watch.

The 2025 regatta trophy, sponsored by Castlegate Security Services, was won by Mark Fearnley. Keith Byers took second prize, and Steve Anson third, with a special recognition for Jo Holmes.

Morecambe Sailing Club is grateful to Castlegate Security Services for its continued sponsorship and support for this annual event.

They also appreciate the visiting sailors who joined this year, despite the weather forecast, and everyone who contributed to the successful two days.

