RNLI issue warning after jet ski rescue off Morecambe Bay

Always wear a personal flotation device. Stay with your craft in an emergency, it will keep you afloat and easy to locate. Make sure you are also wearing suitable clothing for the forecasted conditions. Always carry a means of calling for help on your person. You must be able to reach it easily in an emergency. If it can’t be reached, it’s no help. Consider taking a mobile phone with the SafeTrx app. Develop your skills. Contact your national governing body, club or watersports activity centre to find out which training is best for your needs. Tell someone else where you’re going and when you’ll be back. They can raise the alarm with the coastguard by calling 999 or 112 if you are overdue. Always check the forecast and tide times. Don’t get caught out by the conditions. Ensure your engine is well maintained. Always carry adequate tools and spares to fix any problems you encounter, and ensure you have enough fuel for your journey. Always check your equipment. In particular, make sure the drainage plug is in place. Always wear a kill cord if fitted and carry a spare.