Retired lecturer cycles 300 miles to help North West Air Ambulance

Iain Adams cycled the 298.1 miles from London to Paris over four days, raising almost £2,450 for the charity.

The ride took in 14,415ft of climbs at an average speed of 12.9mph.

Iain, a retired University of Central Lancashire lecturer living in Abbeystead, said: "The air ambulance is a frequent visitor to our area and is literally life saving as it takes a long time for traditional ambulances to reach our area and then get to a hospital.

Iain Adams at the end of his charity bike ride.

"As a pilot I recognise that there is nothing worse than low fuel (except perhaps runway behind you!).

"My target is to provide at least 10 hours of fuel for one of their Eurocopter EC135s. These aircraft drink about 423 pints an hour!”