Rainy cross bay walk brings in £20k for Lancaster cancer charity

Supporters of local cancer and bereavement charity CancerCare took to the sands of Morecambe Bay during torrential downpours to raise more than £20,000.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of 413 walkers joined CancerCare’s sell-out Cross Bay Walk which took place on Sunday July 20.

It was one of the wettest Cross Bay Walks on record, but despite the conditions, morale remained high, and walkers crossed the finish line wearing smiles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were many groups of friends, colleagues and families walking together, some choosing to walk in memory of lost loved ones while others wanted to tick the challenge off their bucket lists.

Wet walkers keep smiling on the CancerCare Cross Bay Walk.

Park View Surgery, Carnforth, brought a group of 21 walkers. Two walkers were trekking across Great Britain and added the Cross Bay Walk onto their route. Some walkers had travelled up from as far as London to walk.

Due to deep waters caused by heavy rainfall, walk leader, King’s Guide to the Sands Michael Wilson, adapted the original route across the channels.

One walker commented: “I felt so free being out in the sands in the rain,” with another adding: “How often do you get to walk barefoot across the sands in the rain? It was the best feeling ever!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CancerCare, an independent charity who provide free counselling and complementary therapies for people affected by cancer, bereavement and life-shortening illness, have been hosting their annual Cross Bay Walk for over a decade.

Celebrating a successful CancerCare Cross Bay Walk.

Lisa Lambert, CancerCare’s event lead fundraiser, said: “What a team of supporters! Thank you to every single person who joined us to brave the sands to raise money for our local charity. It was one of our wettest Cross Bay Walks, but this only added to the adventure of the day, being out in nature against the elements.

"Spirits remained high, with renditions of ‘Singing in the rain’ being heard whilst crossing the channels.

“We would like to thank several people – our walkers for joining us and powering through the rain, the Kings Guide, Michael Wilson, the Guide Over Sands team including Joanne Wilson and their Marshals, the Coast Guard for keeping us safe, local café Posh Sardines for supporting our walkers, and to all of our amazing volunteers.”

CancerCare’s next walk is their Chapel Island Walk, taking place on August 2.

To book your tickets, visit https://www.trybooking.com/uk/events/landing/76046