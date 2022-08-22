Pollution risk update for Morecambe bathing water
It's now safe again to swim in the sea at Morecambe.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 12:22 pm
Updated
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 12:22 pm
The Environment Agency have confirmed that - following a pollution risk over the weekend at Morecambe South and North beaches - the water quality has improved and there is "currently no pollution risk”.
The Surfers Against Sewage website had also listed the beaches as having a pollution warning.
They said this was due to storm sewage being discharged from a sewer overflow within the past 48 hours.
Last week swimmers reported raw sewage floating around them.