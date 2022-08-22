News you can trust since 1837
Pollution risk update for Morecambe bathing water

It's now safe again to swim in the sea at Morecambe.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 12:22 pm
The Environment Agency have confirmed that - following a pollution risk over the weekend at Morecambe South and North beaches - the water quality has improved and there is "currently no pollution risk”.

The Surfers Against Sewage website had also listed the beaches as having a pollution warning.

They said this was due to storm sewage being discharged from a sewer overflow within the past 48 hours.

Last week swimmers reported raw sewage floating around them.