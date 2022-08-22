Pollution risk update for Morecambe bathing water

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Environment Agency have confirmed that - following a pollution risk over the weekend at Morecambe South and North beaches - the water quality has improved and there is "currently no pollution risk”.

The Surfers Against Sewage website had also listed the beaches as having a pollution warning.

They said this was due to storm sewage being discharged from a sewer overflow within the past 48 hours.

Morecambe beach.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...