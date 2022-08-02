Play mash-up of tennis, badminton and ping pong at Lancaster Tennis Club

This is a really fun game especially suitable for beginners and older players and incredibly popular in the USA and Canada.

The court is the same size as a tennis mini court, but with different line markings and very different paddles and plastic balls.

Different scoring too but anyone who has played table tennis, badminton or tennis before will adapt to it very quickly.

Sharon Phillips from CVS tries out the pickleball court at Lancaster Tennis Club.

The Club was very lucky to have been awarded a grant from the Eric Wright Charitable Trust to fund the purchase of the net, paddles and balls and the expensive paint needed to transform the court.

A number of the Club's existing members have already tried out this new game, mostly as doubles, but the Club also has a pickleball only membership fee for anyone who doesn't also want to play tennis.

For more information contact Susan Lucas at [email protected] or tel: 07771 734920.

Members of Lancaster Tennis Club try out pickleball on the new court.