Outdoor cinema to return to Lancaster

Following on from the success of the inaugural ‘Square Screening’ – an outdoor cinema experience in Sun Square, organised in conjunction with The Dukes – Lancaster BID have now announced more screening dates for your diary.

The free outdoor event in March saw more than 50 film-goers relax in deck chairs in Sun Square to become the first people in Lancaster to experience silent cinema.

And the overwhelming response that followed was that people wanted to see more outdoor cinema.

This time, they have decided to bring two classic love stories to the Sun Square screen.

On Sunday May 1, Notting Hill will be shown – a romantic classic featuring Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant, which is available to book here.

And on May 15, Romeo & Juliet will be screened – Baz Luhrmann’s epic adaptation, featuring Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes, which is available to book here.

To celebrate these movie moments, Lancaster BID have paired with The Sun Hotel & Bar and The Secret Bistro to give you the opportunity to win free tickets and dinner!

First up, The Sun Hotel & Bar are delighted to offer a £30 voucher for two, and Lancaster BID will give the winners two free tickets to the Square Screening of Notting Hill on May 1.

To be in with a chance to win, simply like their Square Screening post on the Love Lancaster BID Facebook page and comment with a red heart emoji for Love Lancaster.