Organic farm near Lancaster marks 25 years with special celebration

From small seeds has grown a special business which celebrates its 25th anniversary this November.

Growing With Grace has quietly produced organic vegetables and fruits under two-and-a-half acres of greenhouses along the A65 at Clapham within sight of Ingleborough for a quarter of a century.

And on November 8, the milestone anniversary will be marked with a celebration in Clapham Village Hall.

Among guests will be Neil Marshall who, along with his wife Debbie, founded Growing With Grace in 2000 with the help of Sue Stark and Nigel Lockett.

Growing With Grace founder Neil Marshall, still working hard after 25 years.

Twenty-five years on and Neil is still very much involved, even delivering boxes of organic produce not only across the immediate Craven area but even as far as Millom and Grasmere as well as throughout Lancaster and Morecambe district.

The Growing With Grace site was an intensive plant nursery when Neil took it over after helping out at an organic farm near Lancaster.

“I was motivated to set up the business as I liked the direct link between farm and the customer,” said Neil.

Quaker values were also important to those Growing With Grace pioneers: sustainable agriculture, equitable employment, fair trade and workplace spirituality.

Working hard at Growing With Grace.

“At the heart of our idea is the creation of a contented, committed workforce that understands how to nurture the land,” Neil explained.

Growing With Grace now employs 15 staff, helped by a team of volunteers.

Although, initially, the soil was in a poor condition requiring grasses and clovers to be planted to re-introduce fertility, by 2001 the Soil Association had granted the business fully organic status.

And it also gave Growing With Grace an award for Best Small Organic Shop thanks to its wide choice of organic foods and ethical products. Other organic produce and ingredients are bought in too so customers can make fully organic meals.

Enjoying the organic produce provided by Growing With Grace.

The business has also won The Grower magazine’s Grower of the Year award and last year was a Producer of the Year finalist on Radio 4’s Food Programme.

“For a little business in the Dales we’ve done well to receive such recognition,” said Neil.

But the past 25 years have brought their challenges too, not least stormy weather which saw 200 sheets of glass lost during the early days and another 60 more recently.

Shortly after launching, footfall was badly affected when Booths opened supermarkets in Settle and Kirkby Lonsdale and the credit crunch hit organic growers hard too.

Neil Marshall looks over the pumpkin harvest at Growing With Grace.

Growing With Grace was slowly recovering from the economic downturn when the Covid pandemic struck and its delivery business came into its own.

After the first lockdown was announced, twice as many deliveries went out and 400 customers were on the Growing With Grace waiting list. Now, the business makes up to 350 weekly deliveries.

Looking to the future, replacing vans with electric vehicles is one plan along with installing solar panels, heat pumps and EV charging points.

Growing With Grace also wants to supply local meadows with wildflowers through a new project with Yorkshire Dales Millenium Trust, as well as propagating trees for local planting.

And its community ties are set to become even stronger with the launch of a Green Wellbeing Project where people can learn more about organic horticulture and sustainability in a friendly atmosphere.

For further information about Growing With Grace, visit www.growingwithgrace.org.uk