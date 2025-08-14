Online video series will bring sights and sounds of Morecambe Bay to life
‘Cross Bay Walks – Come to your Senses’ take in the sights, sounds, feel, tastes and even the smell of the bay in five videos commissioned by Lancaster City Council.
“We hope that the videos give people an experience of the bay and encourage them to visit, whether or not they take on the challenge of the Cross Bay Walk,” said marketing officer Rosalind Forster.
Footage by Andrew Towers from Purple Videos is complemented with voiceovers by Beth Pipe, known as the Cumbrian Rambler.
Walking across Morecambe Bay is described as like walking along the horizon and although it has been crossed for centuries, visitors are warned of its dangers and recommended that the official Cross Bay Walks are the only safe way across.
To view the videos and discover more about Morecambe Bay, visit https://lancasterandmorecambebay.com/inspiration-itineraries/cross-bay-walks-come-to-your-senses