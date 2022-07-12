Not long to go until the Lancaster Grand Prix returns to Williamson Park

Sunday July 17 will see some of the country’s best cyclists tackle a gruelling route through the Forest of Bowland.

Part of British Cycling’s National Road Series, it’s the third instalment of the event, but for the first time it will also feature a women’s race.

Starting and finishing at the Ashton Memorial, the action will pedal off at 9am when the field of elite women take on six laps of the nine mile circuit.

Lancaster Grand Prix cycle race in 2019.

Then, at 2pm, the men’s race will take place over the same circuit, but featuring 10 laps.

A big screen in Williamson Park will live stream the whole event and there will also be entertainment throughout the day including a bouncy castle, face painting, live music, extreme mountain biking, giant bubbles, bbq, licensed bar and concessions stalls.

The race organisers have put the event together in association with British Cycling, Lancaster City Council and Lancashire County Council.

Brian Cookson, chair of the race organising committee and former president of the UCI and British Cycling, said: “Once again the cream of Great Britain’s elite cyclists will be taking on the tough challenge of 100 miles of beautiful Lancashire countryside, and we are particularly proud that this edition of the Lancaster Grand Prix Cycle Races will see another landmark - the addition of a Women’s Elite event.”

To allow the race to take place safely there will be a rolling road closure along the route, with an expert escort team from Lancashire Constabulary.

From the junction with Bay Horse Road to the junction with Little Fell Lane, Proctor Moss Road will be fully closed to all non-race traffic from 9am to 6pm. Homes along the route will be advised of the closure and how they can gain access to/from their property.

Both car parks at Williamson Park will also be closed except for vehicles directly involved in the event.