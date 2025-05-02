Nine places to visit that are right on our doorsteps in Lancaster and Morecambe

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 2nd May 2025, 12:25 BST
We are lucky to live in a stunning part of the country.

Sometimes it’s easy to forget what’s right in front of us, so why not make the most of the sunshine and explore our beautiful district?

From rugged coastlines and expansive parks, architecture and history to surging rivers and quiet streams, there's plenty to see and do outdoors in the Lancaster and Morecambe area without having to go too far.

Viking graves, historic ruins and windswept bays give Heysham Head its own unique character. Plenty of space here for the kids to let off steam.

1. Heysham Head

Viking graves, historic ruins and windswept bays give Heysham Head its own unique character. Plenty of space here for the kids to let off steam. Photo: -

Photo Sales
The rugged coastline at Silverdale provides stunning views, interesting history and lots of options for exploring. Jenny Brown's Point is a popular spot.

2. Silverdale coastline

The rugged coastline at Silverdale provides stunning views, interesting history and lots of options for exploring. Jenny Brown's Point is a popular spot. Photo: -

Photo Sales
Dominated by the Ashton Memorial, Williamson Park provides a great space for walkers and runners alike. Smaller pathways through the woods link up a great network of walks within the 53 acre park.

3. Williamson Park

Dominated by the Ashton Memorial, Williamson Park provides a great space for walkers and runners alike. Smaller pathways through the woods link up a great network of walks within the 53 acre park. Photo: -

Photo Sales
Dominated by limestone cliffs, decorated by wildflowers and colonised by rare butterflies, Warton Crag offers stunning views over Morecambe Bay and some lovely woodland walks.

4. Warton Crag

Dominated by limestone cliffs, decorated by wildflowers and colonised by rare butterflies, Warton Crag offers stunning views over Morecambe Bay and some lovely woodland walks. Photo: -

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LancasterMorecambe
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice