Nine places to visit that are right on our doorsteps in Lancaster and Morecambe

Sometimes it’s easy to forget what’s right in front of us, so why not make the most of the sunshine and explore our beautiful district?
From rugged coastlines and expansive parks, architecture and history to surging rivers and quiet streams, there's plenty to see and do outdoors in the Lancaster and Morecambe area without having to go too far.
1. Heysham Head
Viking graves, historic ruins and windswept bays give Heysham Head its own unique character. Plenty of space here for the kids to let off steam. Photo: -
2. Silverdale coastline
The rugged coastline at Silverdale provides stunning views, interesting history and lots of options for exploring. Jenny Brown's Point is a popular spot. Photo: -
3. Williamson Park
Dominated by the Ashton Memorial, Williamson Park provides a great space for walkers and runners alike. Smaller pathways through the woods link up a great network of walks within the 53 acre park. Photo: -
4. Warton Crag
Dominated by limestone cliffs, decorated by wildflowers and colonised by rare butterflies, Warton Crag offers stunning views over Morecambe Bay and some lovely woodland walks. Photo: -
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.