New walking tour uncovers hidden LGBTQ+ histories of Lancaster

Lancaster City Museums is debuting a brand new historical walking tour that explores the rich, often overlooked, LGBTQ+ heritage woven into the fabric of Lancaster.

Launching on Saturday June 14, this unique experience has been and written by local historian Eleanor Levin, and brings to light powerful stories of resilience, identity, and community that have shaped the city across generations. From information gleaned from trials at Lancaster Castle, to landmark moments in local activism, this guided walk offers a fresh perspective on Lancaster’s social history.

“The tour covers nearly 300 years of LGBTQ+ history in Lancaster,” said Eleanor. “It’s a celebration of diversity, courage, and the ongoing fight for equality.”

Tour details:

• Date: Saturday June 14 • Start Time: 11am • Meeting point: Lancaster City Museum, Market Square, Lancaster • Duration: 1 hour and 30 minutes • Tickets: £10 per adult / £2.50 for under 18s • Booking: Available online via www.lancaster.gov.uk/storytours or in person at the museum’s welcome desk

Whether you're a local resident, a history enthusiast, or simply curious to learn more about Lancaster’s hidden stories, Story Tours: LGBTQ+ Lancaster offers a meaningful and engaging way to connect with the city’s past.

For more information or to reserve your place, visit www.lancaster.gov.uk/storytours or email [email protected]