New roller rink opens at Lancaster farm village
A roller rink has opened at a farm village near Lancaster.
Greenlands Farm Village at Tewitfield, near Carnforth, has been busy preparing the new rink – the only permanent rink for 50 miles.
"It’s going to be AMAZING!” they said on Facebook.
"Grab your skates (or hire ours!) and enjoy a 45 minute skating session, gliding around surrounded by our beautiful farm animals! Where else can you do that?”
A general ticket sale begins on Tuesday July 15 at 5pm.
More information about Greenlands is available at https://www.greenlandsfarmvillage.co.uk/