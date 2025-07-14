New roller rink opens at Lancaster farm village

Greenlands Farm Village has opened a new roller rink.

A roller rink has opened at a farm village near Lancaster.

Greenlands Farm Village at Tewitfield, near Carnforth, has been busy preparing the new rink – the only permanent rink for 50 miles.

"It’s going to be AMAZING!” they said on Facebook.

"Grab your skates (or hire ours!) and enjoy a 45 minute skating session, gliding around surrounded by our beautiful farm animals! Where else can you do that?”

A general ticket sale begins on Tuesday July 15 at 5pm.

More information about Greenlands is available at https://www.greenlandsfarmvillage.co.uk/