Thanks to funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, Lancaster City Council has introduced a new 'sound & hearing' sensory totem, which is a learning tool to help children understand the presence of sounds in their environment, from the rumble of passing cars to birds chirping overhead.

A new wooden table and seating with a leaf design have also been added, perfect for children to sit at while they explore and enjoy the nature trail area, totem and mosaic.

Check them out in the photos below.

1 . Alexandra Park The new seating area installed in the park. Photo: Lancaster City Council Photo Sales

2 . Alexandra Park One of the new totems in the park. Photo: Lancaster City Council Photo Sales

3 . Alexandra Park The detail on the new seating area. Photo: Lancaster City Council Photo Sales