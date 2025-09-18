New additions help bring nature to life in Morecambe park

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 18th Sep 2025, 09:43 BST
Have you spotted the new additions to Alexandra Park in Morecambe?

Thanks to funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, Lancaster City Council has introduced a new 'sound & hearing' sensory totem, which is a learning tool to help children understand the presence of sounds in their environment, from the rumble of passing cars to birds chirping overhead.

A new wooden table and seating with a leaf design have also been added, perfect for children to sit at while they explore and enjoy the nature trail area, totem and mosaic.

Check them out in the photos below.

The new seating area installed in the park.

