‘Mystery, mayhem and fun’ on offer in Alice in Wonderland escape room style game coming to streets of Lancaster

You'll be able to take a tumble down the rabbit hole as CluedUpp brings a brand new Alice in Wonderland game to the city on Saturday November 5.

You can enter a topsy-turvy world of adventure, intrigue and impossible things at the immersive Alice in Wonderland event when, for one day only, Lancaster will be transformed into a giant, escape room style experience.

You'll have to solve clues which just get curiouser and curiouser, take on mad and mischievous challenges, and uncover a dark conspiracy at the heart of Wonderland.

Alice in Wonderland comes to Lancaster on November 5.

The experience combines outdoor gaming and escape room style challenges in a magical interpretation of Lewis Carroll’s much-loved story.

The storyline will see players take to the streets of Lancaster, playing against the clock (and each other) as they attempt to rescue Alice from Wonderland.

The new game follows the success of the company's previous Witchcraft & Wizardry and Crimescene Investigator experiences.

Tref Griffiths, founder of CluedUpp Games, said: “Our events are all about getting family and friends outside and playing games together in a completely new way.

Tickets are still available for the event.

"Alice in Wonderland gave us the perfect opportunity to create a brand new themed experience that we hope people will love. Get ready for mystery, mayhem and a whole lot of fun!”

Taking place entirely outdoors, all you need to play is a phone and a team of six willing adventurers. Dressing up is highly encouraged.

Tickets for the events are on sale now, costing £60 for a team of six adults (children under 16 play for free) and can be bought via the CluedUpp website.

CluedUpp Games is an award-winning games studio based in Bedfordshire which creates unique, outdoor experiences in more than 1,200 locations and more than 80 countries worldwide.

The experience takes place on the streets of Lancaster.

Turning city streets into unmissable adventures, the immersive events are part mystery-solving and part escape-room, perfect for groups of friends or families.

Conquer challenges, test your puzzle-solving skills and play against hundreds of other teams in a unique city-wide experience.

For more information, visit https://www.cluedupp.com/products/alice-lancaster

Groups of up to six people can take part.