Mum completes gruelling Scotland to Morecambe cycle challenge for charity close to her heart

A mum-of-four has completed a 184-mile cycle ride to raise funds for a vital charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zoe Aslam, 47, undertook the gruelling trip from Motherwell to Morecambe.

Zoe, who previously lived in Lancaster where much of her family lives, took three days and two nights (camping with her husband Waz Aslam) to complete the challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She is raising money for Women’s Aid, and has already smashed her £500 target.

Zoe Aslam outside The Platform in Morecambe with her family.

Her daughter Lauren Hogg said: “She did the ride for Women’s Aid, a charity to support women and children going through domestic abuse.

"As someone who has used their service previously she felt it was an important charity to support.

“My mum has gone through a lot in her life, and I am so proud of her for doing this and she's absolutely overwhelmed by how many people have donated to her cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She's currently helped raised around £780 which is amazing because she didn't even expect to make £500 which was her goal.”

Zoe Aslam pictured during her cycle ride.

Zoe said on her charity page: “Women’s Aid are an amazing charity that help women and children escape difficult situations. I know many women including myself that could not have done it without them.

“I have personally directed women i know to Women’s Aid as they helped me during a difficult and important part of my life.

“I want to fundraise for this charity as I know many women struggle, and dont know who to talk too. I would greatly appreciate any donations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can donate to Zoe’s charity page online at https://www.justgiving.com/page/zoes-184-mile-bike-ride

A friend of Zoe’s also documented the ride, which you can watch at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ie9yBxHSbbQ