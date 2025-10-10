Mum completes gruelling Scotland to Morecambe cycle challenge for charity close to her heart
Zoe Aslam, 47, undertook the gruelling trip from Motherwell to Morecambe.
Zoe, who previously lived in Lancaster where much of her family lives, took three days and two nights (camping with her husband Waz Aslam) to complete the challenge.
She is raising money for Women’s Aid, and has already smashed her £500 target.
Her daughter Lauren Hogg said: “She did the ride for Women’s Aid, a charity to support women and children going through domestic abuse.
"As someone who has used their service previously she felt it was an important charity to support.
“My mum has gone through a lot in her life, and I am so proud of her for doing this and she's absolutely overwhelmed by how many people have donated to her cause.
"She's currently helped raised around £780 which is amazing because she didn't even expect to make £500 which was her goal.”
Zoe said on her charity page: “Women’s Aid are an amazing charity that help women and children escape difficult situations. I know many women including myself that could not have done it without them.
“I have personally directed women i know to Women’s Aid as they helped me during a difficult and important part of my life.
“I want to fundraise for this charity as I know many women struggle, and dont know who to talk too. I would greatly appreciate any donations.”
You can donate to Zoe’s charity page online at https://www.justgiving.com/page/zoes-184-mile-bike-ride
A friend of Zoe’s also documented the ride, which you can watch at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ie9yBxHSbbQ