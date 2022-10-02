News you can trust since 1837
The Fylde ACU British Sand Masters meeting on St Annes beach

Motorcycle mayhem! Sand Masters go wild on St Annes beach - take a look at these amazing pictures

The Fylde ACU British Sand Masters held its first-ever meeting on St Annes beach on Sunday.

By Jon Peake
Sunday, 2nd October 2022, 4:28 pm
Updated Sunday, 2nd October 2022, 4:42 pm

Organised by Cheshire Grasstrack Club the event featured solo bikes, sidecars and quad bikes racing in a series of contests on a purpose-built oval track north of the North Beach area.

Some of the most talented motorcycle riders in the country were on show competing for titles in an exhilarating racing championship.

In total there was 32 races, including two finals.

1. Sand Masters

The Fylde ACU British Sand Masters meeting on St Annes beach

Photo: Neil Cross

2. Sand Masters

The Fylde ACU British Sand Masters meeting on St Annes beach

Photo: Neil Cross

3. Sand Masters

The Fylde ACU British Sand Masters meeting on St Annes beach

Photo: Neil Cross

4. Sand Masters

The Fylde ACU British Sand Masters meeting on St Annes beach

Photo: Neil Cross

