Motorcycle mayhem! Sand Masters go wild on St Annes beach - take a look at these amazing pictures
The Fylde ACU British Sand Masters held its first-ever meeting on St Annes beach on Sunday.
By Jon Peake
Sunday, 2nd October 2022, 4:28 pm
Sunday, 2nd October 2022, 4:42 pm
Organised by Cheshire Grasstrack Club the event featured solo bikes, sidecars and quad bikes racing in a series of contests on a purpose-built oval track north of the North Beach area.
Some of the most talented motorcycle riders in the country were on show competing for titles in an exhilarating racing championship.
In total there was 32 races, including two finals.
