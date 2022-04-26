Morecambe's West End Festival kickstarts summer

The West End Festival kickstarts the summer season with activities including theatre, live music, a fashion show, market stalls and yoga.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Tuesday, 26th April 2022, 3:45 pm

Most of the activities are free and there's something for everyone to enjoy.

The festival takes place at Regent Park near the Pavilion cafe on Saturday April 30 and Sunday May 1.

It starts with yoga at 11am with InnerSense, followed by a writing workshop with the NibCrib. At 1.30pm there's a performance of Romeo and Juliet by community theatre group The West End Players, supported by the British Shakespeare Association.

Islah Marshall as Peter in Romeo and Juliet.

There's a fashion show at 4.30pm before the evening’s music and open mic "Come and have a go if you think you're Bard enough!" – celebrating everyone’s West End stories.

If you have a story in mind, approach the NibCrib.

The whole thing is repeated on Sunday with a final performance of Romeo and Juliet on Bank Holiday Monday at the picture frame, on the promenade by West End Gardens, at 1.30pm.

MorecambeWest End