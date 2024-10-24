Morecambe winter lights continue to sparkle with £9k boost from town council

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Morecambe Town Council has awarded a grant of £9,000 to Morecambe Business Improvement District (BID) to help repair, replace, and extend the winter cone lighting scheme on Morecambe Promenade.

Over the past two winters multi-coloured light cones have illuminated Marine Road Central with their soft, tasteful light and ever-changing patterns.

In place from early November to the middle of February, the lights have provided a colourful backdrop to Christmas shopping and brightened up the long winter nights, receiving much praise from local residents.

Originally funded in partnership by Morecambe BID and Morecambe Sparkle CIC (the organisation behind Baylight Festival), the return of the lights this winter was under threat following the end of the County Council’s Lancashire Economic Recovery and Growth Programme – a major source of funding for Morecambe Sparkle.

Tony Vettese of The Old Pier Bookshop accepts a cheque for £9,000 on behalf of Morecambe BID, presented by Morecambe town councillors Geoff Knight, David Whitaker, Paul Hart and Russell Walsh.

With the lighting taking a hammering from the elements each year, maintenance is a never-ending process that comes at substantial cost.

However, the Town Council has now agreed to cover some of the funding shortfall by making a £9,000 award from its Community Grants fund, acknowledging the economic and wellbeing benefits the lighting has brought to the town.

Jason Slater, chair of Morecambe Town Council’s community grants committee, said: ‘The impact of the winter light scheme on Marine Road over the past three years has been undeniable.

" Resident feedback has been great, with people not only commenting on their attractiveness, but the effect they have on their mood and wellbeing, while businesses have also felt the benefits.

"This affordable, small-scale, environmentally friendly nod to the illuminations of yesteryear are helping restore pride in place for local people and therefore Morecambe Town Council is pleased to be helping secure their return this year.”

John O’Neill, manager of Morecambe BID, said: "One of the few consistent themes people have expressed a wish to see a return to Morecambe is the Illuminations.

"Whilst we cannot compete with Blackpool we can provide a sense of belonging and the fact that our scheme is Morecambe’s own.

"We know from a lot of positive feedback that people especially love the cones and that is why we have decided to extend the time they are up by a month.”

Morecambe BID are now investigating extending the lighting scheme further down the Promenade and towards Morecambe’s West End, as well as ways to further future-proof the lighting and minimise subsequent repair costs.