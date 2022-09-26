Morecambe Town Council declares a climate emergency ahead of national week of action

In support of The Great Big Green Week, Morecambe Town Council has organised a community litter picking event on Thursday September 29, in Fisherman’s Square, Poulton, at 1.30pm.

Following the declaration, the council held its first Climate Emergency Working Group meeting to help combat the effects of climate change with the aim to make Morecambe carbon neutral by 2030.

The council will be involving educators, experts, residents and youth representatives in the working group to ensure they tackle the crisis as a community and that the group is as effective as possible.

Morecambe Town Hall. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Council chief executive Luke Trevaskis said: “The negative effects of climate change impact us all, and it is everyone’s responsibility to help protect our planet. By declaring a Climate Emergency and starting our working group, Morecambe Town Council recognises that we need to act on the causes and impacts of climate change.

"We have already started to look at ways to reduce our carbon footprint and will be involving the community, as well as local experts, in all of our climate change initiatives.

"The Great Big Green Week is a fantastic opportunity for communities to celebrate all the positive work being undertaken to help tackle climate change and protect nature, and we are confident that, as a community, we can make a real difference.”

Morecambe Town Council chairman, Coun Cary Matthews, added: “The climate emergency is something we take very seriously as a council, and it is something I personally feel very passionate about.

“We look forward to working with stakeholders across the district to make lasting changes for the benefit of our community.

"By working together, I am sure we can reach our goal of making Morecambe carbon neutral by 2030, and help to make Morecambe a greener, cleaner, safer place for residents and tourists alike.”

Earlier this year, Morecambe Town Council purchased an electric van for the Public Realm team to use when visiting different areas of the town to help lower the council’s carbon footprint, and the town rangers have been reducing the amount of weeds and litter on the streets of Morecambe.