Morecambe Pride festival will bring message of unity to town

Morecambe Pride 2025 takes place on Saturday July 26, bringing another vibrant celebration to the seaside town.

This year’s theme is ‘Exist and Be Free’ – a joyful day of visibility, unity, and love.

Organised by Out in the Bay, the festivities will begin at 11am, with the parade setting off from the Battery.

The procession will continue down Morecambe Promenade and end in front of the Platform, where parade attendees are encouraged to enter.

Performances will begin from noon and last until 6pm, with a line-up of entertainment including Smasby, The Blitz Kids, Channy, and Cheryl Ferguson and her son Alex, as well as hosts for the day Rio and River Stanley.

There will also be a host of stalls outside.

Expect an amazing day filled with music, community spirit, and plenty of colour.

Morecambe BID is proud to support this fantastic celebration of inclusion and togetherness.

Morecambe Town Council has also given funding to support the day, awarding a grant of £4,500 and taking the council’s total funding support for Pride to more than £37,000 since 2021.

Coun Lee Bradbury, chairperson of Morecambe Town Council’s Festivals, Sponsorships and Events Committee, said at the time: “The council has been a staunch supporter of Morecambe Pride over the years.

"There can’t be many better places for a Pride parade than Morecambe Prom.”

Entry to the venue is £5.

Under 5s are free, and family tickets are available (two adults and two children for £10).

Go online at https://www.trybooking.com/uk/events/landing/88543 for more information.

if you feel you cannot pay £5, contact the Out in the Bay welfare team at [email protected], who may be able to help.