Morecambe music charity hosts cross bay walk

More Music, a Morecambe-based music charity, will host a Cross Bay Walk on Sunday May 25.

The walk offers an opportunity to have an amazing experience enjoying the stunning beauty of Morecambe Bay.

Participants can take the historic walk with the King’s Guide Michael Wilson across the bay from Arnside to Grange over Sands, having an unforgettable day, while raising money for More Music, which will be used to continue giving local people exceptional musical experiences.

“As a charity, More Music relies on grants from trusts and foundations, as well as the generous support of individuals, in order to operate,” said Marianne Barraclough, executive director of More Music.

Join the More Music cross bay walk on May 25.

"We encourage people to take part in this memorable experience both for the pleasure of the day, and to know that all tickets bought as well as any sponsorship money collected, will help us continue todeliver quality music experiences here in Morecambe.”

All people aged five and above are welcome to join the walk provided walking nine miles can be done with ease.

The walk sets off from Arnside with registration taking place at 3pm for the 4pm walk.

Tickets can be booked online at www.moremusic.org.uk

More Music is supported by the Garfield Weston Foundation, Youth Music, Lancaster City Council and Arts Council England.

More Music is a music and education charity based in Morecambe, with more than 30 years’ experience of delivering workshops, training, performances and festivals across the district, region and beyond.

More Music seeks to build confidence and spirit in individuals and communities through the arts, especially music.