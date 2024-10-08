Morecambe MP to hold climate change walk and talk

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 8th Oct 2024, 11:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Morecambe MP Lizzi Collinge is to hold a ‘walk and talk’ this weekend as part of the National Day of Action organised by the Climate Coalition.

The walk will take place from the River Lune Aqueduct car park, LA1 3UA, on Saturday October 12, from 1.50pm until 2.30pm.

The event will incorporate a short circular walk along the river and canal (which make up the Morecambe & Lunesdale/Lancaster & Wyre constituencies border) with the MP.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Feedback and video from the event will be passed to Lancaster MP Cat Smith who sends apologies for not being able to make it on the day. All welcome, including dogs and children.

Lizzi Collinge MP.Lizzi Collinge MP.
Lizzi Collinge MP.

On the walk you can let Lizzi and Cat know about any concerns you have about climate change.

Register online at https://greenwire.greenpeace.org.uk/s/event/a2XR5000000EHgv/national-day-of-action-morecambe-lunesdalelancaster-constituencies?language=en_US or just turn up on the day.

“When thousands of us come together all over the UK we can build our power and hold our MPs accountable on these important issues,” a Greenpeace spokesperson said.

Related topics:MorecambeCat Smith

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice