Morecambe MP to hold climate change walk and talk
The walk will take place from the River Lune Aqueduct car park, LA1 3UA, on Saturday October 12, from 1.50pm until 2.30pm.
The event will incorporate a short circular walk along the river and canal (which make up the Morecambe & Lunesdale/Lancaster & Wyre constituencies border) with the MP.
Feedback and video from the event will be passed to Lancaster MP Cat Smith who sends apologies for not being able to make it on the day. All welcome, including dogs and children.
On the walk you can let Lizzi and Cat know about any concerns you have about climate change.
Register online at https://greenwire.greenpeace.org.uk/s/event/a2XR5000000EHgv/national-day-of-action-morecambe-lunesdalelancaster-constituencies?language=en_US or just turn up on the day.
“When thousands of us come together all over the UK we can build our power and hold our MPs accountable on these important issues,” a Greenpeace spokesperson said.
