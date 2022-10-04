Morecambe in Bloom awards enjoy successful return

Taking place at the town hall, the Mayor’s Parlour was full of residents and business owners, ready to celebrate in style.

Around 60 entrants and councillors attended to see who the lucky winners of each category would be.

The awards evening began with opening addresses from Morecambe Town Council’s chairman, Coun Cary Matthews, and Coun John Bates.

Local residents and businesses celebrate at the 2022 Morecambe in Bloom awards evening.

The business categories were announced first, with Coun John Bates announcing the winners, and Coun Cary Matthews presenting the awards, followed by the individual residents' categories.

The groups and business categories were judged by Coun Bates, and the individual residents categories were judged by Alison Hilton, plant manager at Bay View Garden Centre.

A buffet dinner and refreshments were later served to all guests, so they could enjoy the evening further, and take a look at photos of some of the gardens from this year’s entries displayed around the room.

Coun Matthews, said: “It was a pleasure to see so many people on Friday. The event and the programme were sadly delayed for two years due to Covid restrictions, but one thing we’ve learnt through the lockdowns is how valuable our community spaces and our gardens are to our wellbeing. Morecambe in Bloom encourages people to make the most of our outdoor spaces, improve our environment, and take pride in our town.

"All of this year’s entrants put so much effort in, and it was a joy to be able to reward their efforts with not only well-deserved certificates and trophies, but with a fun evening too.

"We declared a Climate Emergency earlier this year, and Morecambe in Bloom encourages us to take care of our environment and improve biodiversity, helping us towards our aim of making Morecambe net-zero carbon by 2030.”

Coun Bates added: "This was the 22nd time that I have compèred the Morecambe in Bloom awards evening and it has been good to see faces old and new.

"After an unavoidable gap of two years, the awards evening last Friday shows us that gardening is alive and well in Morecambe and I look forward to seeing the Morecambe in Bloom competition flourish in future years as never before."

Morecambe in Bloom 2023 will open for entries on April 1, and Morecambe Town Council hope to attract even more entrants and to encourage the younger generation to get involved too.

The competition is open to all businesses, groups and residents that live in Morecambe who wish to showcase their gardens, allotments, and terraces across several different categories.

This year’s categories included:

Groups and businesses

The Best Public Building Award

The Best Shop Award

The Best Street Award - The Lesley Jordan Memorial Trophy

The Morecambe Town Council Best Commemoration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Award

The Morecambe Town Council Community Project Trophy

The Morecambe and Heysham Shield for Best Hotel, Public House or B&B

The Best Business Shield

Individual residents

Award for Best Allotment

Award for Best Hanging Basket

Award for Best Front Garden

Award for Best Terraced Frontage - The Vera Bailey Trophy

Award for Best Back Garden

Award for Best Back Yard

Judge’s Special Award for Most Original & Enterprising Garden and Use of Space

Award for Best Amateur Garden Entering 3 or More Categories

