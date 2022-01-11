Morecambe Bay and Outer Hebrides inspire young Carnforth artist's first solo exhibition

Hannah Robinson, 18, said she was really excited to be holding her first exhibition in the town, in collaboration with The Good Things Collective.

The former Carnforth High School and Morecambe Bay Academy pupil has been passionate about painting and drawing from a young age.

After winning CITV’s ‘Share a Story’ competition in 2015 at the age of 12, which involved creating an illustrated story board to be turned into an animation, she was inspired to pursue a career as an artist and illustrator.

She also illustrated the front cover of the ‘Inspector Ted’ children’s book written by Morecambe’s Police Sergeant Adie Knowles.

She said: “I am really excited to be holding my very first solo exhibition and would like to thank the Good Things Collective for making this possible.

Providing access to creative opportunities for local young people like myself is so important for the future of the arts in this area.

"I am looking forward to welcoming everyone to view my exhibition and hope to work further with the collective in the future.”

Arnside Viaduct, by Hannah Robinson.

The Good Things Collective is a creative community-led organisation based in Morecambe.

It inspires, promotes and supports the incubation and growth of community rooted and led initiatives, generating meaningful sustainable growth and change in the Morecambe Bay area.

Beki Melrose, director and founder of the Good Things Collective said: “We’re delighted to be kicking off 2022 with a fantastic exhibition of mixed media landscapes by our youngest ever solo exhibiting artist.

"Hannah has achieved so much already but we hope this opportunity marks the start of a vibrant creative career as she departs education and leaps forward as a freelance artist and illustrator based in the Morecambe Bay area.

Hamish, by Hannah Robinson.

The skill, talent and complexity of this collection needs to be seen by the eye to be truly appreciated.

Prepare to be transported to another worldly landscape of serenity and breathtaking beauty through mixed media art.”

The exhibition, entitled ‘Atmospheric Perspective’, will take place in the Arndale Shopping Centre, Morecambe, from January 15 to February 21.

The opening event takes place on Saturday January 15 from 4pm to 6pm with live music and an opportunity to meet Hannah.

The gallery is open from 10am to 4pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays and the exhibition can be viewed through the window at any time.