More tickets for Lancaster’s Highest Point Festival go on sale today

Previously, event organisers had announced that weekend and Saturday tickets had sold out, but a limited amount of re-sale tickets will be made available this morning.

Highest Point Festival will be held from May 12 to 15 at the stunning 54-acre grounds of Williamson Park, where guests can expect to see more than one hundred artists across six stages over the course of the weekend, plus enjoy a premier regional street food and craft beer offering on-site.

The headliners at this year’s event are set to be accompanied by the likes of Basement Jaxx, Sigala, Example, Brit Nominee Not3s, Low Steppa, as well as breakout stars Mae Muller and Mimi Webb. There will also be appearances from Horse Meat Disco, SASASAS, Shy FX, Sub Focus, Turno, DJ & producer Emily Nash, Lancaster natives Lowes, Judge Jules, Luke Una, Charlie Tee and local hero Matt Thiss plus indie favourites Reverend and the Makers, and The Lottery Winners.

For a dose of nostalgia, Escape Classics, Mr Wilsons Second Liners, 80s V 90s and Funkademia will wow the crowds and festival favourites The Cuban Brothers will return once again this year, with their outrageous comedy performances.

There are a few new additions to this year’s festival, including the Noktober beer hall, a new area of the event which will feature an immersive bingo experience with rave intervals, dance-offs and audience participation, karaoke, drag acts & more. There will also be a new drinks masterclass area, a bigger stage area at The Woods, plus more bars and more toilets.

The Big Family Day out is also back with Sunday, the final day of the festival, set to be a day full of fun and laughter for the whole family with festival style activities designed for kids of all ages.

The festival line-up is as follows:

THURSDAY LINE UP:

Richard Ashcroft

Reverend and The Makers / The Lottery Winners / Chris Hawkins

FRIDAY LINE UP:

Clean Bandit (live)

Anton Powers / Basement Jaxx (DJ Set) / Charlie Tee / Judge Jules / Low Steppa / Lowes / Luke Una / Mimi Webb / NOT3S / SASASAS / Sigala (live) / Turno / Voltage & Slay and many more…

SATURDAY DAY LINE UP:

Kaiser Chiefs

D.O.D / Example / Funkademia / Gina Breeze / Girls Don’t Sync / Gloria / Harriet Jaxxon / Horse Meat Disco / Lyra / Lois / Mae Muller / Sub Focus (DJ Set & ID) / Shy FX / The Cuban Brothers / Tim Gallagher /Tom Zanetti / Voltage and many more…

SUNDAY - THE BIG FAMILY DAY OUT

Free activities all day including: Live music / Interactive Theatre / Storytelling / Arts and crafts / Entry to the Butterfly House and Mini Zoo / Drumming workshops / Science Shows and much more.