Meet the artist behind the stunning murals popping up across Morecambe

The vibrant works of art are part of an exciting new campaign to celebrate local talent and bring unique, eye-catching street art to the community.

Led by local artist Matty Green, with support from his peers, the campaign is set to expand into a fully-fledged art trail that will brighten Morecambe's streets, support creativity, and attract visitors.

The project is supported and funded by Morecambe BID.

Our photographer Kelvin Lister-Stuttard went along to meet Matty and snap these pictures of him with some of his artwork.