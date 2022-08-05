Lottery brings 90 years of Morecambe Bay lido history to life

To celebrate the 90th anniversary of the construction of the open-air pool on the promenade, the Community Benefit Society Save Grange Lido will be delving into the huge collection of artefacts from the pool and giving locals the chance to share their memories.

The former Grange Baths officially opened on the promenade in the town on August 18 1932.

After more than 60 years of service the pool closed in 1993 and has been mothballed ever since.

David Dawson from Save Grange Lido said: “When the pool was abandoned so many fascinating items were left behind, including hundreds of photographs, documents relating to the construction and dozens of trophies from the many swimming galas over the years.

"Thanks to this grant we will be able to share this treasure trove with anyone who remembers swimming in the pool. It’s fitting we are doing this in the month we celebrate the pool‘s 90th anniversary.

“We will also be running a series of events in the autumn, to give people the chance to come and share their memories, photos, and any other items they have relating to the lido."

The National Lottery Heritage Fund grant will be used to employ a specialist archivist to organise the collection in preparation for public display. Volunteers will also be given archiving and oral history training.

The 90th anniversary of the opening of the pool will also be marked with a Cross Bay Walk on20th August to raise funds for the restoration of the lido. Anyone interested in getting involved in the project, or finding out more, should visit SGL’s website at www.savegrangelido.co.uk

