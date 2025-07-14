Lifeboat crews issue warning after busy weekend in Morecambe Bay

Morecambe’s RNLI crews responded to several incidents as people flocked to the beach to enjoy the hot weekend weather.

Between Friday evening and Sunday, the volunteers attended a variety of rescues, beginning with an overturned fishing boat.

The crew assessed the situation, checking for any individuals who might still be aboard and retrieving gill nets that were floating about half a mile offshore, which presented a hazard to passing ships.

Next, they responded to a report of two people in distress on an inflatable raft drifting near the River Keer, but as they were en route they received word that they had self-rescued with the assistance of a passer-by who stepped in to help.

Morecambe Lifeboat crews attended several incidents at the weekend.

Around 30 minutes later, they received an emergency call about a person being swept out to sea near the stone jetty.

A brave bystander entered the water and successfully brought the individual to safety on the rocks.

Once the lifeboat team arrived, they requested assistance from the fire and rescue service, ambulance and Coastguard rescue team to assist with an extraction.

Later on Saturday the crews went to help a person facing difficulties on the beach near the Battery while using a mobility scooter.

In the early hours of Sunday, crews went to assist after a boat began rapidly sinking and taking on water, with two people in distress on board roughly a quarter mile out from Battery.

The dedicated D-class lifeboat crew quickly arrived on scene, where both individuals were successfully rescued from the water and transported back to the Lifeboat Station, where emergency medical services were waiting to provide further care.

After this they assisted a vehicle that had become submerged in waters near Sunderland Point.

Both the lifeboat and hovercraft were deployed because of the urgent nature of the situation and reports people were trapped inside the vehicle as the tide continued to rise.

After a coordinated effort with the fire service and coastguard, all individuals were safely escorted out of the vehicle.

Later on Sunday they were directed towards an incident on the river, but received a stand-down order on the way.

A spokesperson said: “Over the past 48 hours, our Lifeboat Station has undertaken multiple mission responses, highlighting the critical importance of safety at sea.

“We urge anyone planning to venture out on the beach or into the water to ensure they are equipped with the appropriate safety gear and equipment.”

Meanwhile, Bay Search & Rescue assisted with an incident at Humphrey Head after being contacted by the coastguard on Sunday while they were doing a training exercise using the incoming tide.

An eight-year-old boy had fallen and sustained a severe cut to his leg.

“His grandad, who was an ex-fireman, was superb and instead of struggling with the lad phoned it in on a 999 and asked the Coastguard for help,” a BSAR spokesman said.

"Our training and patrol was immediately halted and the Sherp crew shot across the Bay from Silverdale to Humphrey Head as the bore chased them in, with remaining crew in attendance via road.

“The boy was treated by our medics, washed, bandaged and sent packing to A&E for a few stitches. We hope it’s not too serious and he enjoyed the ride in the Sherp.

“A great result and well done grandad, top man.”

"If you see someone in trouble on our coast DO NOT HESITATE, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard, they will get the nearest most appropriately trained team to assist.”