Lancaster woman to lead 50 swimmers on midnight Windermere challenge to support charity which helped save her life

Lancaster businesswoman Ceri Smith, founder of The Aquatic Body, is set to lead an inspiring group of 50 swimmers and kayakers on a remarkable midnight swim across the length of Windermere — raising crucial funds for Children with Cancer UK and showcasing the incredible power of community, perseverance and hope.

At midnight on July 18, the group will set off from Fell Foot, supported by six to eight safety boats, swimming through the night towards a sunrise finish at Ambleside.

While not every participant will tackle the full 10.5-mile distance, each swimmer will take on their personal challenge, contributing to this extraordinary collective effort.

For Ceri Smith, this event is especially poignant. It not only marks her 50th birthday and celebrates the progress of her swimmers — many of whom only learned front crawl within the past two to eight years — but also honours a charity that helped save her life.

Diagnosed as a child with a severe and rare form of cancer, Ceri’s survival was made possible through pioneering research funded by Children with Cancer UK.

Today, her journey continues to inspire and fuel her commitment to give back and make a lasting difference.

Ceri is no stranger to taking on major challenges. In 2023, she led a team to swim 15 full lengths of Windermere, raising nearly £20,000 for the same cause. This year’s event promises to build on that legacy, involving more swimmers, creating greater impact, and raising more vital awareness.

“Our goal is to swim together, support each other, and raise as much as we can to help children with cancer,” says Ceri. “This cause is so close to my heart — without the research and support funded by charities like Children with Cancer UK, I wouldn’t be here today.”

The event takes place at midnight on July 18.

For more than 35 years, Children with Cancer UK has funded life-saving research, pioneered better treatments, and provided essential support to young patients and their families during the most challenging times. Every swim, every stroke, every donation brings hope to more children facing cancer.

Donations can be made via Ceri Smith’s JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/page/ceri-smith-2?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL

Local communities are warmly invited to cheer the swimmers on.