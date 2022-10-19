Lancaster skydiver completes UK first by hanging on to wingsuit pilot and flying at speeds of up to 145mph

Experienced skydivers Dan May, 36, and Lee Rhodes, 56, decided to do the impressive stunt just because they 'enjoy pushing themselves.'

Instead of falling downwards like in a normal skydive, Dan wore a 'wing suit' which means instead of falling, he went across the sky horizontally.

The wing suit had a zip-wire like handle attached to it, so Lee held on when they jumped out of the plane.

A screen grab of footage of the wireless zipwire flight.

They pair thought that Lee would only hold on for a couple of seconds, but instead he managed to hold on for around three miles, going at speeds up to 145mph.

He then let go of Dan's suit, and fell towards the ground - like a normal skydive.

Dan, a commercial pilot, said: "We decided to do it just for fun.

"It's interesting trying to come up with new concepts and just pushing ourselves.

"We just push ourselves really because we just enjoy it."

After doing some training beforehand, the pair were not sure if it was going to be successful - but once they realised it was, they 'started laughing at each other.'

Dan, from Lancaster, said: "As soon as we got out of the door, we made eye contact with each other and said we would hold perfectly still for five seconds.

"We did and we realised that it was flying so we just started laughing at each other.

Dan May.

"From that moment the suit pressurised and his centre of gravity was blowing, that was it - it was game on."

After doing some research, the pair discovered that they could only find videos of it being done in America - which means they are the first in the UK to do it.

Dan said: "It's not really been documented but it's been tried one or two times in America but we haven't seen anyone in the UK have a go.

"We did it from the highest possible altitude, 15,000ft so you can't go any higher without needing oxygen.

A screen grab of footage of the wireless zipwire flight.

"We tried to get some mentorship but saw that there was nobody that had really done it, so we thought we would go for it and figure it out as we go along."

Dan May in training for the skydive.