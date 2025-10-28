Lancaster Meeting House.

The Quakers in Lancaster have opened up their garden as a "Quiet Garden" as part of a network of contemplative spaces which can be used for quiet reflection.

Quaker have a long history in Lancaster and have a tradition of silent worship which is now being extended by offering their garden/burial ground as a peaceful place near the centre of Lancaster on the appropriately named Meeting House Lane.

Situated next to Lancaster railway station, a steady stream of pedestrians pass by without noticing it or appreciating the peaceful space behind the gates.

Over the last three years volunteers from the Quaker community have been developing the garden to enhance the biodiversity and to create a colourful space for stillness, quiet contemplation and reflection.

These developments have led to an increase in casual visitors and a greater appreciation of the special place.

This summer the garden was listed with the Quiet Garden Movement, a worldwide movement promoting the creation of spaces in gardens for quiet contemplation.