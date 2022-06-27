Lancaster Pride in pictures

The event kicked off with a lively parade starting at 11am around the one-way system, which was followed by speeches and live entertainment on a stage in Dalton Square throughout the afternoon.

Acts performing included Jack Rose, Michael T Ogilvie, Jessie Dale, Sign Out Loud, Smashby, Amy Lilleth, Channy, Angel Delight and Ashley Stone.

Robert Mee, CEO of Out in the Bay, the charity which organises the festival, said: “It was our best event ever, an event that felt safe for people to be who they are.

"Our staff and volunteers, security team etc, did everything to make it an enjoyable experience.

"Sign Out Loud were the icing on the cake.”

Here we feature photos of the day by Tom Morbey, Mandy Johnson and Joshua Brandwood.

1. Fun for all the family An occasion for all ages to enjoy.

2. Banging the drum for equality Musical entertainment during the parade.

3. Student life Lancaster University joins in the fun.

4. Standing proud Batala drummers entertain the gathered crowds.