Lancaster Pride in pictures

Lancaster city centre was transformed into a sea of colour on Sunday as the annual Pride festival took place.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Monday, 27th June 2022, 11:16 am
Updated Monday, 27th June 2022, 11:51 am

The event kicked off with a lively parade starting at 11am around the one-way system, which was followed by speeches and live entertainment on a stage in Dalton Square throughout the afternoon.

Acts performing included Jack Rose, Michael T Ogilvie, Jessie Dale, Sign Out Loud, Smashby, Amy Lilleth, Channy, Angel Delight and Ashley Stone.

Robert Mee, CEO of Out in the Bay, the charity which organises the festival, said: “It was our best event ever, an event that felt safe for people to be who they are.

"Our staff and volunteers, security team etc, did everything to make it an enjoyable experience.

"Sign Out Loud were the icing on the cake.”

Here we feature photos of the day by Tom Morbey, Mandy Johnson and Joshua Brandwood.

1. Fun for all the family

An occasion for all ages to enjoy. Photo by Tom Morbey

Photo: Tom Morbey

2. Banging the drum for equality

Musical entertainment during the parade. Photo by Tom Morbey

Photo: Tom Morbey

3. Student life

Lancaster University joins in the fun. Photo by Tom Morbey

Photo: Tom Morbey

4. Standing proud

Batala drummers entertain the gathered crowds. Photo by Tom Morbey

Photo: Tom Morbey

